An electrical firm has announced its return to Tavistock after an 18-year break as the high street experiences a resurgence.
Hockridge Appliance Centre is moving into the Towls electrical and domestic appliance store in Brook Street which closes this week after 53 years of operation.
Launceston-based Hockridge is expected to open its doors in December in time for Tavistock’s famous Dickensian Evening.
Owner Karl Hockridge said he was delighted to bring the family firm back to Tavistock and would be taking on all the existing staff from Towls and increasing the workforce as a result of the business opening its second shop.
The firm spent 12 years in Tavistock but closed for commercial reasons back in the early 2000s.
Mr Hockridge said when he became aware of Towls closing, he considered it a good opportunity to come back.
Towls said on its Facebook page: “We are thrilled to announce that our electrical retail business is beginning an exciting new chapter under new ownership
“After years of proudly serving our amazing customers, we are passing the torch to a business who share our commitment to quality products, advice and outstanding service.”
It’s another boost for the town which is bucking the trend and experiencing a “renewed sense of optimism” said manager of the town’s business improvement district (BID) Janna Sanders this week.
Last autumn, Tavistock’s usual six per cent of empty shops had increased to 13 per cent and businesses were feeling the impact of online shopping.
But over the last few months a string of new shops and relocated traders has rejuvenated the trading area and the town is back to where it was.
“We were definitely going through a slump but it’s improving,” said Janna.
The BID had worked hard to address the empty shops situation and put Tavistock on the map with its unique selling point of being the only World Heritage town in Devon.
Events like Cream Tea Week, which celebrates the town’s claim that it is the birthplace of the cream tea, and the ‘Totally Locally’ shop local campaigns have helped keep shoppers flocking to the location.
“We have been talking to landlords to try and understand their expectation so we can get things moving – the Granito Lounge and The Works opening up has brought that sense of renewal and other premises have been divided up and been made more rentable,” Janna said.
“We have had shops moving into bigger premises too like Leaf and Stone, the plant shop, and Eskis shoe shop which is now in the former Nat West bank building.
Some shopkeepers have reported that they have had the best summer since covid and the number of coaches visiting the town has increased.
“We have so much here with the Guildhall Heritage Centre, an award-winning pannier market and great places to shop and eat. The new shops appeal to different people, I am seeing new faces around the town.
“I think we can go into Christmas with a new sense of optimism.
Mayor of Tavistock Steve Hipsey said there was “a feel-good spirit” about Tavistock at the moment.
“This optimism is proving a powerful draw for visitors and traders alike,” he said. “With a balanced mix of independents and well-known retailers, a packed events programme and a steady stream of openings, relocations and potential new buildings, Tavistock is building momentum.
“The combination of fresh shopfronts, lively markets and cultural programming looks set to keep the town centre busy and welcoming through the autumn and into the festive season.”
Leader of West Devon Borough Council Mandy Ewings said Tavistock was a vibrant town with amazing customer service and had something for everyone.
“I am so pleased that the high street has picked up and there are very few empty shops now. We want to keep it thriving so would encourage everyone to shop local.”
