Painter and decorator Lee Wickett has reached the sixth peak in his nine-peak charity climb in memory of his dad Mark.
Lee and his team of mates stood on top of Helvellyn in the Lake District before driving to Scotland to tackle the final three mountains in Scotland.
The ambitious sponsored 9 Peaks for MDA challenge is to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association charity which supports families, carers and anyone with the illness.
Lee's dad died of MND last year and his loss was grieved throughout Tavistock because of his lasting contribution to inspiring young people as a football coach, regardless of their skills or capability.
Lee previously said: ''Wales and England are done and now off to Scotland. Thank you to everyone who has sponsored us so far.. We are truly grateful. A long horrible slog on the hill. What should have been four hours, ended up being seven, but Scafell now in the bag. Traffic delayed our start and there was wind and rain and bad weather all day, so we will nip up Helvelyn in the morning (today), before Scotland.''
The Nine Peaks Challenge, devised by Lee, began on Monday, (July 31), to climb three peaks (Pen Y Fan, Cadair Idris and Snowdon) in Wales on day one, three in the Lake District (Helvellyn, Scafell and Scafell Pike) and three, next, in Scotland (Ben Macdui, Braeriach and Ben Nevis). He is joined by three friends, Steve Andrews, Nigel Locke and Steve Payne, all Royal Marines.