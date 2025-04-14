Super fit cyclists will be riding to London to raise money for research into a disease which is affecting one of their number.
A group of Tavistock Wheelers will be cycling more than 200 miles from Tavistock to London on Monday, May 19, in aid of the Huntington's Disease Association (HDA) in support of fellow cyclist, Mark Pratten.
Mark was diagnosed last year with the condition – a hereditary, degenerative neurological condition for which there is no cure.
Fellow cyclist Claire Pitcher, from Tavistock, said Mark has been an active person most of his life enjoying cycling, running, scuba diving, swimming and walking.
He now concentrates on riding with friends from the wheelers and receives kindness and support from them.
Claire said HDA provided support and advice to Mark and his wife Nicky since his diagnosis, especially from Justine Barkas, the HD specialist adviser for Devon and Cornwall.
She added: “The future is uncertain, especially as there is no cure at the moment, but Mark and Nicky know that they are surrounded by such caring, generous people and a charity that will be there for them.”
Huntington’s disease is inherited. Every child conceived naturally to a parent who carries the Huntington’s gene has a 50 per cent chance of inheriting it.
Huntington's disease symptoms vary widely. Even people in the same family may be affected differently. However, changes usually affects three areas: Mind (difficulties with cognition such as planning and thinking), movement (movements may happen that you don’t expect, while doing what you do want to do becomes more difficult) and mood (changes in behaviour and personality).
The MDA offers support to people living with the disease and their medical team, employers and families by specialist advisers. Any donations towards the cycling team’s fundraising would be welcomed at Claire’s JustGiving page: https://shorturl.at/942YF