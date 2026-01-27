Peace campaigners have complained about harassment and intimidation during their Tavistock town centre peace vigils.
They speak of being left shaken and upset by masked hooded men in the company of so-called flag supporters (Union Jack and St George’s flags) gathering at the same time and place as the weekly Friday peace vigil.
Police were called and moved some of the masked people who were closest to the vigil.
A member of Tavistock Peace Action Group (TPAG) said she was scared by a man in a hoodie shouting and invading her body space at a protest on January 23, on Bedford Square.
It is believed the flag supporters are Tavistock Flag Force (TFF). The group was asked for a response, but said ‘no comment’.
Andy Cairns, of the anti-racist group Tavistock Stand Up to Racism, said: "We were appalled to hear of this aggression from masked far-right thugs.
"We don't know if this is a one-off incident or is the start of a more aggressive campaign in Tavistock.
“Worryingly, the daughter of the Tavistock leader of this flag force described the evening as ‘a lovely first night of the year back, with great company’.”
He advised TPAG and other vigil supporters to ‘stay calm in the face of provocation’, saying: “We need as many local people as possible to stand in solidarity with the Friday peace vigils.”
Andy says the leader of TFF has recently joined the neo-Nazi group Britain First and believes the masked people at the Bedford Square incident were members of Britain First. They have been seen at far-right marches in Bristol and at the hotel in Exeter housing refugees.
"The complainant (who remain anonymous after her experience) was very shaken by what happened, the flag wavers came to the vigil and shouted at and intimidated individuals, shouting in people's faces.
A TPAG spokesman said: “We had an awful time at the vigil. Masked flag wavers were there.
“Our local flag wavers called them in. They even unfurled an Israeli flag to start with that we had to walk past, with them shouting ‘Palestine, up yours’.
“In Bedford Square they moved to the bench behind us and shouted abuse using megaphones and we had to call the police.
“Two police moved away several masked flag wavers, who were standing face-to-face with us taunting us, calling us terrorists and videoing us.
“One masked flag waver in a mobility scooter was particularly obnoxious especially to the policewomen.
“Throughout the vigil they were shouting and singing 'Rule Britannia'.”
More police arrived in a special unit van, allowing the peace campaigners to walk safely to leave in their cars, but not before they ‘taunted us telling us we should be flying the flag of our country.’
The police told the vigil supporters some of the hooded men had been seen at a Bristol demonstration.
The TPAG spokesman said: “It was the first time that we have had any trouble like this in over two years of holding the vigil.I hope this doesn't continue as I was very shaken.”
