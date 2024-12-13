A group of cyclists are riding to London in support of a colleague who has been diagnosed with a disease of his nervous system.
A group of 13 Tavistock Wheelers will be cycling from Tavistock to London next May in aid of the Huntington's Disease Association (HDA) in support of a fellow cyclist, Mark Pratten.
Mark has recently been diagnosed with the condition – a rare, hereditary, degenerative neurological condition for which there is currently no cure.
Fellow cyclist Claire Pitcher said: “He has lived and worked in the area for all of his life and has been an active person throughout, enjoying cycling, running, scuba diving, swimming and walking.
“Although his diving and running days are now over, he continues to ride with his fellow wheelers once a week and receives so much kindness and support from them.
“The HDA is a charity that is very special to Mark and his wife Nicky as it has offered so much support and advice since his diagnosis, especially from Justine Barkas, the HD specialist adviser for Devon and Cornwall who has given so much advice and help.
“The future is uncertain, especially as there is no cure at the moment, but Mark and Nicky know that they are surrounded by such caring, generous people and a charity that will be there for them.”
Huntington’s disease is not something you can catch; it is inherited. Every child conceived naturally to a parent who carries the Huntington’s gene has a 50 per cent chance of inheriting it.
Huntington's disease symptoms vary widely between people. Even people in the same family may be affected differently. However, changes usually affect three main areas: Mind (difficulties with cognition such as planning and thinking), movement (movements may happen that you don’t expect, while doing what you do want to do becomes more difficult) and mood (changes in behaviour and personality).
The MDA offers support to people living with the disease and their medical team, employers, families by specialist advisers who are experienced and compassionate care management professionals. Help includes advice and emotional support, a helpline, advising communicating health and social care professionals, working with specialist Huntington’s disease clinics and advocating for the person with Huntington’s disease to get the best support. Also, organising and attending local support networks and carers’ group meetings, providing information on symptoms, running a youth service and supporting end-of-life care.
The club has already raised £700 with a raffle. Claire said: ”Tavistock Wheelers would like to say a huge thank-you to all who supported the raffle and to the generous local businesses who kindly donated raffle prizes.”
Businesses include the Royal Inn, Horsebridge; The Blacksmiths Arms, Lamerton; Marks & Spencer, Launceston; Morrisons Tavistock; Alder Valley Vineyard; The Arundell, Lifton; Tesco Tavistock; Launceston Cycles; Church Lane;The Bedford Hotel Tavistock; Rockin Bikes, Yelverton; sports physio Julie Gitlin and Dartmoor Yoga.
Any donations towards the cycling team’s fundraising would be welcomed, this can be done via Claire Pitcher’s JustGiving page – use this link: https://shorturl.at/942YF