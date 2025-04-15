AN illegal encampment of travellers have been blamed for causing damage to trees and leaving human excrement among other waste in Tavistock’s Meadows park over the weekend.
Several caravans and other vehicles parked near the river on Friday (April 11). They were visited by police and West Devon Borough Council and given a deadline to move. They then moved to Whitchurch Down, where they were on Tuesday.
Tavistock Town Council confirmed it was “actively working with the borough council and police to seek a positive resolution”.
The town council said: “Travellers left significant criminal damage and waste in The Meadows which includes human excrement. Criminal damage has been caused to three new trees recently including one for the Platinum Jubilee which was cut down.”