Children are being invited by Visit Tavistock to create a patriotic poster to mark Victory in Europe’s eightieth anniversary.
The business organisation is organising the design competition to involve youngsters in the celebrations and help them understand the significance of the anniversary.
The day is marked nationally and locally with events throughout the first week of May from Monday, May 5. The main community celebrations in Tavistock are on VE Day itself (Thursday, May 8) with music, food, drink, entertainment, morris dancing and singing in Bedford Square.
The winning artist will have the honour of lighting a special lamp of peace alongside the VE Day official beacon on Whitchurch Down on VE Day. Children aged two to six can take part. Details on https://www.visit-tavistock.co.uk/veday-80