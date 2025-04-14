FAMILIES are invited to a free Tavistock Community Sensory Garden Easter Trail this Sunday.
The trail will open be open on Easter Sunday (April 20) 11am-3pm for children to solve a prize puzzle.
Richard Jones, garden trustee, said: “We would be delighted to see families with young children come into the sensory garden to search for ten Easter plaques.
“Children with all the correct answers will receive a cream egg donated by Tesco Tavistock with prizes for the overall winner drawn from all the entries.”
Trustees will be available on the day to describe sensory elements of the garden. The beautiful garden is run and managed by local volunteers, providing a relaxing space and for events, performances, meeting and relaxing.