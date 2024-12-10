Cricket players have set themselves an ambitious score to net enough money to replace their outdated rundown bowling training area to match their club’s expansion plans.
Tavistock Cricket Club has just kicked off its most ambitious fundraiser ever. The club needs to replace its old, dilapidated and worn out training facility where bowlers and batsmen practise and train behind nets which restrict where the ball will land.
The club wants to buy brand new state-of-the art England Cricket Board approved two-lane nets facility. The club has ten weeks to raise £15,000 and then public body Sports England will step in and match that with another £15,000. The new training facility is required to support the fast growth in female and junior cricket at the club.
The club has increased the number of junior teams from two to six sides in two years.
Dave Manning, club chairman, said: “Our vision is to develop four more teams in 2025, including an one more female team, a third junior girls team and a team specifically for children with special educational needs and disabilities. Also, to create a seniors team, for those aged over 50.
“'The growth in female cricket at the club is most impressive. In 2023 Tavistock had one female playing junior competitive cricket and none over 18. In 2024 we have 28 girls playing alongside 22 females over the age of 18, playing. These achievements, in growing and opening up the game, were recognised by the Devon Cricket Foundation who awarded the club the Female Coach and Managers Award in 2024.”
The club's senior team has big dreams with experienced all-rounder Sean Cleave as captain of the first eleven. With 20 years’ experience in senior cricket Sean will lead the team in a bid for promotion to Devon Cricket League’s premier division.
Dave added: “To support the growth and ambitions of the club, then the 20-year-old nets need replacing with training facilities that are fit for purpose. The club's volunteer coaches will have access to better training facilities to dedicate to supporting players skills and development.”
Dave added: “Tavistock Cricket Club was founded in 1849 and has been a leading club in Devon, remaining at the heart of our community ever since. Wouldn't it be great for there to be a Premier Division cricket club, with players who have come through the junior ranks, in our town? Please support the club.”.
As well as donating, there are rewards on the club Crowdfunder site www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/tavistockccnewnets to help raise money.
These include tickets to comedy acts, coaching lessons with club players, afternoon tea at the club and social and playing membership.
Players are also running the Tavy 5k in full cricket gear on Saturday (December 21) and a walk/run and social is staged from the clubhouse on Friday, December 27, for its junior players, friends and families – all to raise net funds. Details on the club Facebook page.