Tavistock couple honoured for services to grassroots football
A FOOTBALL stalwart and his wife who have had connections with Tavistock Football Club for more than 50 years have been honoured for services to football in West Devon by the Devon County Football Association.
Derek Pethick started playing with the club in 1958 at the age of 14 and continued until 1984; he was also the first team manager, reserve team manager when they won the Devon Cup, and has held many positions on the committee including assistant groundsman, chairman and vice chairman, treasurer and press officer, a title he still holds today.
Yvonne Pethick has run the 50/50 draw with great enthusiasm since 1984; her work to get pretty much everyone to dig deep into their pockets to help the club is legendary, says the club.
Even daughter Jackie ran Tavistock Football Club’s Red and Black Club for several years so it’s been a real family affair.
Derek’s greatest achievement was when the community building was constructed as he was instrumental in that coming about.
Former secretary and long time member of the club Phil Lowe said: ‘This award is much deserved as Derek and Yvonne have been great club people for a long long time.’
Tavistock AFC also won the Charles Norsworthy fair play and friendliness award for the season 2021 / 2022 for their efforts on and off the pitch.
