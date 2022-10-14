Tavistock councillor in ‘jail’ at Guildhall
By Sarah Pitt | Reporter |
Friday 14th October 2022 10:26 am
Cllr Debo Sellis in the Guildhall police cells (Tindle )
TAVISTOCK’S county councillor Debo Sellis is among the jailbirds taking part in an entertaining courtroom session for charity at the town’s Guildhall today.
The session, in front of notorious ‘no nonsense’ Judge Elliott, sees eleven local businesspeople and councillors plead their case to get out of jail.
It is all in a good cause, as each participant is raising £999 for Children’s Hospice South West – the amount of bail they must find to be released.
In Cllr Debo’s case, her ‘crime’ is releasing bubble bath into the public loos in town.
As she told the court, she only used the best organic lavender potion. This, however, didn’t wash with the judge.
Search for ‘Jail & Bail Tavistock 2022’ on JustGiving to donate.
