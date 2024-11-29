Year 12 students from Tavistock College had an insight into road safety at a Learn2Live event ahead of national road safety week.
The programme delivered through a partnership between the emergency services and local councils aims to equip young people from 16 to 19 with the knowledge and skills to make safer choices when using the roads.
Road safety officer at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, Annabelle Priest has been involved with the Learn2Live programme for many years now.
She said: “Educating our young road users is absolutely vital if we are to achieve zero road deaths and serious injuries. Unfortunately young people are consistently overrepresented in our road casualty figures, which is why they are one of Vision Zero South West’s key vulnerable road user groups.
“The Learn2Live programme we deliver to schools and colleges across Devon, Somerset and Cornwall has been proven to encourage safe road user behaviour amongst those who take part.
“Young people are the road users of the future and so it’s really important that we prepare them as best we can for that responsibility.”
A spokesperson for Tavistock College said: “The event was both informative and impactful, with students engaging fully in the sessions. The speakers were relatable and their presentations captivating, leaving a lasting impression on the students.”
A day after the event, the students participated in a follow-up assembly, which reinforced the key messages from the previous day. Delivered with passion and urgency, the assembly focused on the dangers of reckless driving.
Year 12 student Phoebe Venning said: “It was very insightful. They highlighted the dangers on our roads. I found it traumatising, but it prepares me for the future.
Student Jed Yosef agreed: “It was impactful and informative, with real-world examples that were relatable and made the message more effective.”
Fellow student Ollie Houlberg added: “The real-world examples were high impact, relatable, and age-appropriate.”
The Learn2Live programme forms part of the delivery of Vision Zero from the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, Alison Hernandez, who is also chair of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership.
PCC Hernandez said: “Road safety is something that effects every single one of us in Devon and Cornwall. Whether you’re a driver, motorcyclist, horse rider, cyclist or a pedestrian – everyone has a right to feel safe and secure when using our road network.
“Last year, 48 people were killed and 702 seriously injured on Devon and Cornwall’s roads. These aren’t just numbers – these are people’s loved ones and family members, parents, children, brothers, sisters, friends.
“Each one of these fatal and serious collisions has a devastating impact on those involved and the wider community – and that is why we work so hard to reduce these figures.
“All of Vision Zero’s members have made a commitment to reduce the number of fatal and serious collisions on Devon and Cornwall’s roads by 50% by 2030 – and eventually, to zero.”