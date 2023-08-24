Year 11 students have been collecting their GCSE results at Tavistock College this morning.
Filing into the school hall from 8.30am, many students turned up first thing to find out if they'd made the grade; hoping they had secured the results they needed to progress to the next planned chapter of their lives.
Principal Tristan Muller-Forster said: “We’ve had some real high achievers today with some outstanding results across a plethora of subjects, even non-traditional ones such as art, business studies, construction, creative media, dance, design technology and physical education.
"Today is about our students getting the grades they need to go on to their next steps, whether that’s further learning with us or going on to do apprenticeships. This year we’ve seen our highest number of students who wish to stay on in our Sixth Form to study a wide range of courses than we’ve had in the last eight to ten years, meaning results they’ve achieved today are allowing them not only to stay with us but also to grow. It also means they can stay with their local school in Tavistock and don’t have to get on a bus to go into Plymouth to do the courses they want to."
"All involved in these results, staff, parents and of course the students themselves have worked extremely hard over the last two years, and throughout their time with us — it’s brilliant to be celebrating their achievements today. We look forward to seeing our students progress on to the next stage of their education, training or employment to fulfil their goals."
Hazel Blackmore, head of Key Stage 4 at Tavistock College said: “The Year 11s have worked extremely hard this year and they should be very proud of how they’ve performed. It’s been a very tough journey for the students, having faced every challenge with real grit and determination. They’ve been a pleasure to have at Tavistock College for the last five years. We have really high numbers of students staying with us next year for Sixth Form to complete A Levels, BTECs and vocational courses, some students going to Duchy College and Plymouth City College and others starting apprenticeships or going into the forces — there’s a real variety.”
Daisy Hemming achieved two grade 9s, three grade 8s, one Distinction, two grade 7s and two grade 6s, Kieran Edwards two grade 9s, four grade 8s, one grade 7, two grade 6s and one grade 5, Esther Corness - one grade 9, one A*, two grade 8s, five grade 7s, one Distinction and one grade 6, Lily Booth one grade 9, one Distinction*, one grade 8, five grade 7s and two grade 6s and Samuel Goodman one grade 9, four grade 8’s, three grade 7’s.
Student Mya Turner, who achieved one grade 9, three grade 8s, and four grade 7’s said: “I got every result I wanted, with higher than I expected in a lot of subjects, particularly English. I’m staying at Tavistock College to study Biology, Chemistry and Art. After that, I’d like to study biological science at university or maybe start an apprenticeship.”
Another student who will be staying at Tavistock College next year is Finlay Ross, who scored six grade 9s, three grade 8s and a grade 7. He said: "I did better than I expected, this is brilliant. It’s a lot of stress lifted off my shoulders. I did better in some subject than I expected too; Japanese I thought maybe I’d passed and I’ve managed to get a grade 8 which is a nice surprise, even Computer Science I got a 7 which wasn’t the easiest subject. I can study every A Level couse I wish to now here: Maths, Chemistry and Physics.”
Student Noah Bruff was also happy with his results: one grade 9, three grade 8s and four grade 7s. He said: “I did better than I thought, especially in computing. I think I expected mostly 6s but scored higher. Thank you to all the teachers, especially Mr Stroud."