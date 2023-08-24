"Today is about our students getting the grades they need to go on to their next steps, whether that’s further learning with us or going on to do apprenticeships. This year we’ve seen our highest number of students who wish to stay on in our Sixth Form to study a wide range of courses than we’ve had in the last eight to ten years, meaning results they’ve achieved today are allowing them not only to stay with us but also to grow. It also means they can stay with their local school in Tavistock and don’t have to get on a bus to go into Plymouth to do the courses they want to."