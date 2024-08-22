Students and staff at Tavistock College, part of Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust are celebrating receiving their Level 2 GCSE results today (Thursday, August 22).
We are delighted that so many of our young people are now able to progress onto their next steps having gained really strong results. Through the students’ grit and determination their hard work has culminated in many success stories today.
This year’s results build on the success of last year, with particularly strong performances in Art, Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Construction, Dance, Media Studies and Physics.
Students across the College have achieved excellent results with some impressive individual achievements, which include:
• Joe Avent with six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7
• Rebecca Boyd with four grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s
• Bethany Crook with two grade 9s, six grade 8s, one distinction, one grade 6 and one grade 5
• Erin Hill with five grade 9s and five grade 8s
• Oliver Houlberg with six grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s
• Astrid Jones-Sheppard with six grade 9s, one grade 8, two grade 7s and a grade 5
• Matthew Wimlett with seven grade 9s and one grade 8
Excellent progress was also made by Jessica Cotton, Rosie Kendall, Harold Critchley and Megan Griffiths.
James Buchanan, principal at Tavistock College, said: ‘It gives me great pleasure to congratulate our young people on their results day. Tavistock College students have achieved across a range of GCSEs, BTECs and NCFEs. We have seen significant successes in a range of subjects and, given all the challenges this cohort of young people have faced, they have really excelled.
“Our staff must also be recognised, their commitment to our young people has been absolute. Importantly, we are expecting record numbers to join our sixth form and cannot wait to welcome students from Tavistock College and beyond in September to continue their journey with us.”