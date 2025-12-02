A beloved teacher who passed away due to illness this summer has been remembered in a fittingly humorous way by students and staff at the Tavistock secondary school where he taught.
Tavistock College commemorated the life of science teacherJames Stroud by staging a special Brussels Sprouts Day on Monday (December 1). Tragically, James died in August after a short illness connected to an underlying liver condition.
James loved to wear a Brussels sprouts Christmas suit each year and Monday also marks his birthday.
To raise awareness and money for the Foundation of Liver Research FLR), students and staff were allowed to wear green clothing, purchase sprouts badges and enjoy sprout-themed food.
The day provided the college with a positive focus during a challenging time for staff and students who all ‘miss James very much’.
James Buchanan, college principal, said: “This was a very special day and there was a real sense of coming together as a college community to remember James.
“With the dressing up, shared moments and excellent food served, James would have loved this. We all miss him terribly and are fortunate to be able to fundraise for such a good cause in his name.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made this such a special day – there a too many to mention but they certainly know who they are.”
He also thanked all those who donated to raise over £1,000 for the FLR.
For more information on the Foundation of Liver Research charity see: https://www.liver-research.org.uk/
