Local church groups have announced that the public warm spaces opened in Tavistock churches to keep people thriving and help them socialise during the winter, will temporarily close for Christmas - reopening from Tuesday January 3.
The only warm space remaining open over the festive long weekend is the Catholic Church on Tuesday January 27 from 10.30am.
In the meantime, the following venues remain open as scheduled:
Wednesday December 21: King's Church 11am to 12.30pm with a cafe available.
Thursday December 22: Tavistock Methodist Church 9am to 12noon tea, coffee & toast
The idea behind the warm spaces is that anyone concerned about heating costs can turn down their heating for a few hours and go and find a nice place to keep warm, have some company and a hot drink.
The network is organised by Tavistock Area Christians Together (TACT). Further details available on the TACT website: https://www.tactnews.org.uk