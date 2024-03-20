A spring concert will be staged at Tavistock’s St Eustachius’ Church on Saturday, April 13 at 7,30pm with special guests The Ridgeway Chorale.
The Ridgeway is a choir of 16 singers from Hertfordshire who will be singing several short items, both sacred and secular and old, new and serious or fun.
Among those items will be pieces by John Wilbye and Charles V Stanford, George hearing, Bob Chilcott and others.
The audience will be invited to join in singing the final piece. The guest soloist will be Matteo Parry.
The concert will be free, but it is hoped that appreciative audience members will donate to a collection. The collection will go towards supporting St Eustachius’.
The Ridgeway Chorale draws members from Tring and the surrounding area. It sings at weddings and other services , at village entertainments and annually at dawn, on May the first from the top of a nearby village church tower.
They have travelled extensively and performed in Derbyshire, Powys and Jersey and are pleased to be in Devon. Abroad they have sung in Switzerland and Burgundy. They sing for free and any donations are given to good causes. Since its formation in 2001 the choir has raised more than £40,000 f various causes.
The group is directed by Richard Grylls who has a remote, but strong connection with Tavistock. He ten times great grandfather William Grylls (1515 to 1577) was a lawyer and tin merchant who became one of the eight men of Tavistock