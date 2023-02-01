A BEQUEST from Tavistock Parish Church worshipper, Enid Williams, was celebrated at the Parish Centre following the Friends of St Eustachius’ annual general meeting.
The legacy has allowed the centre to undergo a £50,000-plus refurbishment, largely carried out during Covid lockdown in 2020. Improvements include new lighting, with dimmable LED lighting; new skylights and radiator vents, an upgraded fire alarm system and new chairs.
Chairman of the Friends, Anne Johnson, said: ‘This was a most generous bequest for which we are very grateful. Enid, who died in 2019, aged 92, was a character and one of those you never forget. I had a huge respect for her and all she did.’