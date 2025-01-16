A NEW group supporting parents with free baby and child equipment and clothing has been set up in Tavistock.
The new pop-in group also provides a chance for new parents to socialise with others and reduce the isolation that can come with having young children. Parents will also meet volunteers who might be able to help them with practical and mutual support.
Growbaby provides quality, good condition clothes, toys and other items such as feeding and educational material at Tavistock Methodist Church, on Tuesdays, from 10am to 12 noon.
Anyone – of any age, background, income or faith – is welcome to attend and borrow and donate items they need. An important aspect of the group, as it grows, will be to provide a meeting place for parents to share their experiences and give a rare chance to socialise.
Libby Freeman, of Tavistock, is the mother of new baby Lesley-Raye and Atarah, seven, and finds the Growbaby group very helpful for reducing the costs of buying expensive clothes and toys that their children soon outgrow. Reusing items is also good for the planet.
Libby started going to the established Launceston Growbaby when she and her partner had to leave their rented home and were faced with the added costs of buying household items in emergency accommodation along with child costs.
She said: “I’m really pleased there’s a Growbaby in Tavistock, which saves going to Launceston. But Launceston was a vital lifeline for us when we had the extra costs of buying things like washing machines when we had to get out of our rented place. Now we have a flat for the long-term and also have new things to buy, but not essentials.
“It’s a great scheme where we can meet mostly other mums and volunteers. It gives us a chance to get out of the house, which is difficult with babies or very young children.
“Everything for children’s very expensive and is then not needed after a short time, so to get free stuff and donate things for others to use is very helpful.”
Tavistock mayor Cllr Paul Ward, who came along to launch the group at its first meeting on January 14, said: “We have a big family ourselves and know very well how expensive baby and children’s clothing is and which they grow out of so quickly. With the high cost of living on top of children’s clothes, there’s a big need for somewhere like Growbaby where parents can have free clothes and also have a chat and a drink. I hope it provides lots of people with support they need and which I have picked up on as I meet people in the town as mayor.”
Growbaby volunteer Sarah Cruise said: “We’d like to help reduce the isolation of mothers especially, who can meet others mums and support each other.”
Group organiser Deborah Bevan, of Tavistock Methodist Church, said: “Although the groups have a basis in faith, seeing beliefs translated into action, Growbaby groups are here for everyone of any beliefs and backgrounds.”