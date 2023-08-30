THE MOMENTOUS events of the 1940s came to the bingo-lovers of a charity looking after people seeking company, friendship and fun in Tavistock.
Tavistock Area Support Services staged a Forties-themed afternoon on their usual bingo day. Laura Layton and Carole Budge both dressed in period dress. Carole said: “I love coming to these special events and the bingo. I’ve made friends like Laura. We had the swing music and the jelly and evaporated milk and all dressed up. We also learned a lot from a 1940s quiz.”