AS THE cost of living continues to bite, a charity helping the more vulnerable in Tavistock is appealing for help from businesses.
An appeal to Devon companies to support Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) has been made by the general manager.
Deb Morris said: “Please help to support TASS. We are one of only a few locally registered charities thats key purpose is to help the people of Tavistock and the surrounding rural areas.
“The rising cost of living is impacting both businesses and household budgets alike, which is sadly leading to reduced charitable giving.
“It is reported that giving and volunteering is at a record low which means, like many other charities, TASS is now reliant on a much smaller group of donors, while at the same time, their own running costs are also rising.”
TASS was founded 40 years ago in 1985 to provide vital support, services and activities for people over 55 years old and adults living with disabilities. It is continuing to meet this mission, especially for isolated people, by supporting social and advice and mobility services.
Deb said: “TASS is appealing to all Devon companies for support with a corporate giving or payroll giving scheme, enabling them to support a great local community charity in a tax-effective way.
“Companies will benefit from stronger community ties, improving company culture and boosting morale and pride.”
Deb said charitable giving to local causes enhances brand reputation and increases corporate philanthropy by “showing your community you care about them” and increased employees’ feeling of positivity towards the company they worked for.
She added: “Not only will you be supporting a local charity, but you will contribute to the financial health of the community.”
For more information on TASS or corporate giving, please contact Deb Morris TASS general manager on 01822 616958 or [email protected]