A WEST Devon-based organisation which connects church resources with young people has welcomed a new face to its team this month: Aimee Campbell.
Aimee has joined Tavistock Catalyst as a support worker and will be working closely with local teens in and out of school in Tavistock, Horrabridge and Bere Alston and leading activities to offer help, guidance and support where it is needed. She will be replacing former workers Lily Doyle and Josh Bache who bid farewell to Catalyst last month as they embarked on a new placement and set off for university respectively.
Aimee said: “I finished school in Antrim, Northern Ireland, in May last year. I had an offer with the University of Plymouth to study primary education, but someone encouraged me to do a gap year with the South West Youth Ministries so I applied for their internship.
“After the first year, I decided to sign up to the study a degree in theology and learn more about youth work. I now head into my second year having worked with young people in Ivybridge this last year with ‘Youth for Christ’ and now with Catalyst as my new placement. I am very exicited about working in Tavistock and supporting young people’s needs in the community. I look forward to what the future has in store.”
Catalyst is a Christian charity funded by individual churches, church members and grants in the Tavistock Area; also a part of Tavistock Area Christians Together working in union with other initiatives such as the Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour Church.
They work very closely with all age groups at Tavistock College at which they run a mentoring scheme which sees them in school on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Fridays. They also work with sixth formers on Friday where they give out free tea and speak with Year 12 and 13 pupils to see how they are doing, supporting them through the challenges of A Level studies.
Leader of Tavistock Catalyst Jack Hodge said: “We are Christian-oriented but look to help and support the needs of as many young people as possible. My role is overseeing that and our work in the community. It’s fantastic to have Aimee on board with us. Last year we started a group for young people that we see in schools and a christian union. We also run a youth club style support group after school on a Monday for Year 7 and 8 students.
“We’re also going out and meeting young people in their territories. We’re in Horrabridge at Weir Park on Tuesday evenings working with methodist pioneer Ali Mansfield, in Bere Alston on Thursdays and in Tavistock Meadows on Fridays. We’ve also got a weekend residential camp planned for the first weekend in October, working directly with the Tavi Methodist Church.”