A GROUP offering support to carers has been boosted by a grant.
Tavistock Carers Support Group has been presented with £500 by Devon County Councillor for Tavistock Debo Sellis.
The money will help with recruiting efforts by the group and to offer carers social activities to provide relief from their caring.
Maureen Lee, group treasurer, said: “We’re very grateful to Councillor Sellis for her generous donation.
“This will go a long way towards helping us reach out to those hidden carers who are doing such a fantastic unpaid role and taking a huge burden off the state nationwide.
“We are all carers or former carers ourselves so we know exactly what carers go through. They have a very stressful role with never-ending caring duties for loved ones — friends and relatives. It’s a 24-hour ‘job’ with no respite and people find themselves tied to the house because they can’t leave someone who can’t look after themselves or who care especially vulnerable.
“That’s why we’re important, because carers need relief for their own mental health.”
Maureen a hairdresser in nearing homes for many years, said: “Our group grew out of a suggestion from staff at the former Wharfside GP Surgery. It has been useful for many, but during the pandemic some longer serving carer members passed on during the pandemic.
“We now meet on the second Tuesday in the month in Tavistock Library where we talk and have guest speakers and we also meet monthly in the Bedford Hotel lounge to get some relief. We also chat and share experiences, so other carers can pick up ideas and also help make them feel less alone in the world.”
Cllr Sellis said: “Carers in our community deserve huge thanks and support. The £500 from the Devon County Council locality budget has given a little bit of well-deserved comfort and I wish more could be shared with them.
“If anyone wants to support this group of unassuming, hard-grafting carers, any support would be appreciated. I’d like to thank the group for inviting me to support their organisation and for the good they do.”
Anyone wanting help from the support group can contact any of the following: Beryl Cole – Chairperson – Tel: 01822 859342 – e-mail: [email protected], Val Bolitho – Secretary – Tel: 01822 854865 – e-mail: [email protected], Maureen Lee – Treasurer – Tel: 01822 855337 – e-mail: [email protected]