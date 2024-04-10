The entrance to an unofficial car park in Tavistock has turned into a shallow ford after the heavy rain caused a stream to flood.
The car park, used by many as an unmarked site to leave their cars and visit the town, is on Pixon Lane.
Normally the stream would pass underneath the entrance and join the Tavy in the nearby Meadows park, but is flowing over it and down the main Pixon Lane as the stream cannot take the volume of water.
Heavy rain is causing the stream alongside Pixon Lane to flood the car park entrance (Tindle)