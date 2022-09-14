Tavistock Border Morris looking for new members
Sunday 18th September 2022 9:30 am
Lodestone Border Morris. (Submitted )
TAVISTOCK-based Lodestone Border Morris specialise in the traditional ‘border’ Morris style;
an energetic and boisterous style with big sticks (and big smiles) . After a busy summer, it’s time
to start learning new dances and new songs before they head out to dance again next spring.
Potential new recruits are invited to a taster session at Lamerton Sports & Community Centre on
Saturday, September 24 from 2pm – 5pm. Come with or without an instrument to join in the fun.
