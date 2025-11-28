The owners of a Tavistock B&B are celebrating winning the top award for the best B&B and guesthouse at the 2025 Devon Tourism Awards.
Jack and Iain White-Duncan, owners of One Drake Road and Apartments in the town centre, won gold in the ‘B&B and guesthouse of the year’ category.
They were presented with their award at a glittering ceremony at Sandy Park, Exeter on Thursday night, November 27.
The award was sponsored by Foxcombe Bakehouse.
“We are deeply honoured to receive this gold award,” said Jack White-Duncan. “It’s a huge tribute to our team — every handshake at reception, every freshly-made bed, every thoughtful detail is done with our guests in mind. This award belongs to them.”
Co-owner Iain White-Duncan added: “Tavistock means everything to us. To be recognised among the very best in Devon — that’s special. We share this success with our friends and family, our guests, and all who choose to stay with us. We’ll continue raising the bar.”
The couple have now proudly displayed their trophy in the reception area at One Drake Road.
Other gold winners included Libbear Barton in Shebbear near Okehampton, which topped the ‘Self catering accommodation of the year’.
Also winning gold was Gidleigh Park near Chagford in the ‘small hotels of the year’ category.
Meanwhile Harford Bridge Holiday Park near Tavistock, was runner up, silver, in ‘Camping and caravanning park of the year’. Mill End Hotel in Chagford won silver in the ‘Dog friendly business of the year’.
And Sribbleton soft play centre at Winkleigh won silver in the ‘New tourism business of the year’. The National Park Visitor Centre in Postbridge won silver in the ‘visitor information service of the year’ category.
In the ‘pub of the year’ category, The Black River Inn at Beaworthy won silver and The Chagford Inn at Chagford won bronze.
In total, 79 trophies were presented to Devon’s leading tourism and hospitality businesses on the night.
The event was the conclusion of four months of judging, with 91 visits carried out by the team of independent judges.
Businesses of all kinds were included, including pubs, cafes, restaurants, accommodation, attractions, events, activity organisers, spas, visitor information, wedding and business venues. There were also cross-sector awards for access and inclusivity, regenerative tourism, new businesses, international tourism, unsung heroes and dog friendliness.
Mark Worden, director of headline sponsors MiHi Digital, said: “Every year the standard rises, and this year’s finalists show exactly why millions of people choose Devon. Their hard work, passion and creativity are what make the county such a special place to visit. Congratulations to everyone that has taken home an award — you’re already showcasing the very best of Devon and making it happening in a challenging marketplace.”
Awards organiser Robin Barker of Services for Tourism said the event had been ‘one of the highlights of the year for me and my team’. “Witnessing the delight of the winners, whether bronze, silver or gold, and the impact success has on their mood and motivation is impossible to describe,” he said. “In an era when business is tough for many, it is great to be bringing something positive to all concerned.”
