POLICE have arrested and bailed three men on suspicion of assault following an incident early on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6) in Tavistock.
Police were called at about 1.30am on Monday after a man was left with a serious arm injury after an argument among a group of customers who left a pub on West Street.
The injured man was taken to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance. His injury is not believed to have been life threatening.
A Devon and Cornwall Police statement said: "Following the serious assault in Tavistock, police can now confirm that all three people who were sought in connection with the incident have been located and arrested.
"Three men, aged 27, 26 and 25 and all from Tavistock were arrested on suspicion of assault and have been released on police bail pending further enquiries. Numerous enquiries are currently ongoing.”
Police are encouraging anyone who saw what happened or possess mobile phone or CCTV footage of what happened to contact police quoting 50240108037.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111."