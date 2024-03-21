TWO youth workers who meet young people out in Tavistock and rural area communities are marking 20 years of the organisation they work for.
Catalyst connects church resources from all Christian faiths with young people. Jack Hodge, 28, and Aimee Campbell 21, work with local young people aged mostly from 11 to 15 in and out of school in Tavistock, Horrabridge and Bere Alston and leading activities to offer help, guidance and support where it is needed.
Aimee, who has just paused her theological higher education, is on a placement with Catalyst through South West Youth Ministries after finishing her education in Antrim, Northern Ireland.
She said: “I had a calling from God to work with young people in Tavistock. My parents were not too happy, but this is where I am supposed to be. I’m very excited working in Tavistock and supporting young people’s needs in the community.
“We are effectively the guests of young people where they naturally hang out and meet. We get to know where they gather and sometimes we do visit them if people complain about youths hanging about and are causing some problems. However, we’re not there to tell them off. There’s a thin line between being a figure of authority and a youth worker. Because I’m closer to their age I can more easily get their trust and have no problem with them opening up about issues which affect them.
“We try and build constructive and productive communities of young people, putting them in touch with each other and helping them make friends. The common issues they have is a lack of places to go after school and few activities to enjoy. We can also signpost them to sources of help if they have specific and longer term needs like drink or drugs or mental health.”
Aimee said she had experienced some of the issues common to younger people and therefore, had an understanding of what might help them, commonly about relationships, boredom or lack of money.
Catalyst is a Christian charity funded by individual churches, church members and grants in the Tavistock Area; also a part of Tavistock Area Christians Together working in union with other initiatives such as the Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour Church.
They work very closely with all age groups at Tavistock College at which they run a mentoring scheme. They also work with sixth formers to support them through the challenges of A Level studies.
Leader of Tavistock Catalyst Jack Hodge said: “We are Christian-oriented but look to help and support the needs of as many young people as possible. My role is overseeing that and our work in the community. It’s fantastic to have Aimee. We support students in Tavistock College. We’re also going out and meeting young people in their territories. We’re in Horrabridge at Weir Park in the evenings working with methodists and in Tavistock Meadows.”