“We are effectively the guests of young people where they naturally hang out and meet. We get to know where they gather and sometimes we do visit them if people complain about youths hanging about and are causing some problems. However, we’re not there to tell them off. There’s a thin line between being a figure of authority and a youth worker. Because I’m closer to their age I can more easily get their trust and have no problem with them opening up about issues which affect them.