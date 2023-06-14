Tavistock players have been crowned the champions as winners of this year's Devon FA County Cup Final (Football For All).
The ten players in the Tavistock Specials side played in their final games of the season this weekend at Coach Road, Newton Abbot (the home of Devon FA) beating Tiverton Town in a penalty shootout and finishing on top above Plymouth Argyle and Plymouth Warriors.
The Devon FA County Cup is the biggest disability league in England, with over 45 teams participating each year.
Adrian Walker, whose son is a coach a goalkeeper for the team, said: 'I'm so proud of these boys. The last time we won was three years ago and we're in the finals nearly every year. We have four teams in the league and two were in the finals on Sunday. There are seven tournaments in total for the year, with seven to eight teams in a league and five to six games per tournament. We've played 30 games, won 13, drew 14 and lost three.
'The league will start again in September and finish in May, however it doesn't run in December and January. The team trains every Friday from 6pm to 7pm at Tavistock College. Our summer break is coming up and we'll be finishing for six weeks on July 7 and then returning on August 25.'