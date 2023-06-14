Adrian Walker, whose son is a coach a goalkeeper for the team, said: 'I'm so proud of these boys. The last time we won was three years ago and we're in the finals nearly every year. We have four teams in the league and two were in the finals on Sunday. There are seven tournaments in total for the year, with seven to eight teams in a league and five to six games per tournament. We've played 30 games, won 13, drew 14 and lost three.