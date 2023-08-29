Tavistock and District Chamber Breakfast meetings are returning, with the next to be held on Thursday, September 21 at 7.30am at the Bedford Hotel.
The speaker for this month’s session will be Mark De Nieffer from ActionCOACH, who will be giving a presentation entitled The Five Ways to Grow Your Profit.
During a thirty-plus years working career Mark has held senior roles with large global corporations and has built companies from the ground up, scaling them to great success. With a lifelong focus on sales and operations, his passion has always been growing profitable, commercial enterprises. Over the past 30 years, ActionCOACH has grown to be one of the biggest business coaching firms in the world with over 1,000 offices over 83 countries, delivering business development systems to tens of thousands of business owners every week. It claims to have coached more clients, won more awards, gained more recognition and produced more profits than any other coaching company of its kind in the world.
The organising team is encouraging anyone interested to escape from their desk and enjoy breakfast in the company of like-minded business people, discussing ideas and talking related oppportunities. To attend the next meeting, book online at: https://rb.gy/hrlup