A MAJOR step forward in the restoration of Tavistock Abbey is due to take place in weeks thanks to a grant of nearly £7,000 from government body Historic England.
The £6,932 grant will be used by Tavistock Heritage Trust and Tavistock Town Council to start work on restoring the ruins of Tavistock Abbey, a significant historical landmark in the heart of Tavistock.
The grant will help preserve Grade I listed Betsy Grimbal’s tower and the ruined remains of the West Gate of the Abbey which were built mostly in the 15th century.
Following the clearance of vegetation and stabilisation of the masonry which has moved in recent years, the structure will be reassessed as to what further conservation work is needed to preserve the structure.
Heritage trust chair Dr Geri Parlby said: “Tavistock Heritage Trust is delighted to be working with Historic England, Tavistock Town Council, and other partners on this important project. Together, we're taking the first step in preserving the history of Tavistock Abbey and safeguarding its ancient structures for the benefit of future generations."
A town council spokesman said: “We welcome the opportunity to work with our partners on this exciting project which is the first stage in an initiative to help interpret the special history of our town and to restore and protect some of its important ancient structures for future generations’.