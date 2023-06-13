The TaviFringe event, which is part of Tavistock Carnival Week, is set to be a bigger event than ever this year, filling the town centre with music and entertaiment on Saturday, July 8.
The event will use all Tavistock’s town centre facilities including Butchers’ Hall, the area around the pannier market, the Tavistock Heritage Centre and Guildhall car park with entertainment marquee and food stalls. And there will be music in the garden at the West Devon Club from 1pm to late, with a barbecue in the garden and all day and evening bar.
Stannary Brewery will be providing their own beers and the Gin Boutique will also be esrving the Live music will start at 10am in the town centre. Members of Whitchurch WI meanwhile will keep everyone amply supplied with tea, coffee and cakes from their stall inside the Butchers Hall.
The impressive line-up of entertainment including Lodestone Morris Dancers, The Edge Singers, the Recorder Consort, the Stannary Brass Band, Sydenham Damerel Blowers, Taiko Journey Drummers, The Bere Peninsula Singers, Raise the Roof , Tamar Concert Choir, Tapestry Choir, Wheelhouse Folk Choir, Andy Reid, Fionnuala Kirby (Celtic harp), Me and Her, Nigel and Steve and The Lily Pads, Zephrs, Fallen Cedars and Dad’s Dancing.
There will be updates on Facebook and printed programmes wil be available from town traders and the TaviFringe information tent on the day. The organiers thanked their sponsors Hog’s Bottom, West Devon Club, Tavistock Lions, TLS and Tavistock Town Council. The event is free of charge but there will be a bucket collection on the day.