Tavi brownies visit the refillery

THE TAVISTOCK Brownies visited The Refillery recently to learn all about sustainability.
As part of the recent volunteering day, The Big Help Out, and for their Zero Waste badge, the 3rd Tavistock Brownies have been collaborating with two local community organisations.
Simon Glossop and Sally Dickson from Tavistock Refillery recently hosted a visit from the Brownies where they learnt about sustainability and how the zero waste shop on Market Street works.
Unit leader of the 3rd Tavistock Brownies, Sarah Maczugowska, said: “The Brownies asked lots of questions and it was encouraging to see how much they already knew about looking after the planet.”
Following the Refillery visit the Brownies teamed up with litter picking group Tidy Tavi. to help out their local community by picking up as much litter as they could.
Steve Hipsey, from Tidy Tavi, arranged for the Brownies to borrow the necessary equipment and kit, and they then headed off to pick up litter around the perimeter of Tavistock College and then back through the Meadows to the Guide Hall.
The Brownies’ efforts were rewarded with a tube of Smarties each, which they enjoyed. They then promised to go away and fill their tubes with coin donations in return.
All together the Tavistock Brownies raised £72 which has now been donated to Tavistock Refillery to help them kit out their volunteers out with new aprons.
The Brownies would like to thank all those involved in supporting them to achieve their badge and raise awareness about the pressing need to save the planet.