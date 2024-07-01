The winners were: The public vote ‘people’s choice’ – Coffee & Cream; Champion of Champions – The Bedford Hotel; Best Scone – King Street Bakery; Most Innovative New Sweet Cream Tea – Taylors Bistro, and Most Innovative New Savoury Cream Tea – No. 76. Cllr. Ward added: “We were bowled away by Taylors’ vegan scones with coconut Chantilly and mango coulis served with mango iced tea, beautifully presented and enhanced by slivers of candied lime peel. The Korean-influenced cream tea offered by 76 West Street was exciting and delicious, with ginger and spring onion scones, pulled char sui pork and gochujang yoghurt topped with a pinch of pork crackling, and served with a choice of bubble teas.”