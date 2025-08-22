Mrs Ainsworth added, “It is of note that maths and social sciences have once again performed spectacularly. GCSE psychology yielded a whopping 80% Grade 5 and above, GCSE sociology yielded an impressive 70% Grade 5 and above and the separate sciences saw 95% of their cohorts achieving Grade 5 and above. In maths, 75% of the cohort achieved Grade 4 and above. Spanish, history, drama and art all achieved 70% of their cohorts gaining Grade 4 or more. We are so very delighted with this set of results and proud to return a continued improvement in the number of students gaining GCSE grades at 4 and 5 and above.”