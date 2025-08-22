For one day only, breaking the summer silence in school corridors, Callington Community College was buzzing with chatter and excitement as students collected their GCSE results.
Headteacher Wendy Ainsworth spoke of the resilience and hard work her students had put in and hailed the improvement in attainment across the school.
She said two-thirds of her Year 11 (age 16) student cohort had got at least standard passes - Grade 4 - in English and Maths, crucial for them to progress to post-16 studies.
Mrs Ainsworth commented “As well as this, there has been a huge increase in the number of students who have achieved ‘strong basics’, a Grade 5 in both maths and English, and I was delighted to see their smiles and pure joy. Their hard work and determination has absolutely paid off. They have maintained a brilliant work ethic all throughout their school career, but particularly so in Year 11 and we are so proud of them and so pleased that their endeavour has paid off.”
Mrs Ainsworth added, “It is of note that maths and social sciences have once again performed spectacularly. GCSE psychology yielded a whopping 80% Grade 5 and above, GCSE sociology yielded an impressive 70% Grade 5 and above and the separate sciences saw 95% of their cohorts achieving Grade 5 and above. In maths, 75% of the cohort achieved Grade 4 and above. Spanish, history, drama and art all achieved 70% of their cohorts gaining Grade 4 or more. We are so very delighted with this set of results and proud to return a continued improvement in the number of students gaining GCSE grades at 4 and 5 and above.”
Among the top results were the following:
Tom Yorke Dunne who achieved Grade 9s in chemistry, English language, history and physics. He also gained a Distinction * in Sport Studies as well as securing Grade 8 in maths, biology and English literature.
Jonty Hayles achieved Grade 9s in biology, chemistry, photography and Spanish, securing 8s in maths and physics.
Will Platten achieved Grade 9s in biology, chemistry and psychology, with 8s in maths and history.
Harry Hogan achieved Grade 9s in biology and photography with 8s in chemistry and physics.
Reuben Murphy achieved Grade 9s in maths, combined science and further maths and secured 8s in computer science and Latin.
Alice Miles achieved Grade 9s in art and combined science, also securing 8s in English literature, history, maths and media.
Amilee Carter Schnepp achieved Grade 9 in history, Distinction * in sports studies and 8s in biology, English language, English literature and Spanish.
Mrs Ainsworth said: “[The results] demonstrate commitment, resilience and a steely determination to excel. They are not accidental, they are not just talent, they are testament to the dreams and aspirations of all of our young people. They should be incredibly proud of all they have achieved and we cannot wait to see what comes next when they join our sixth form. They represent an incredible group of young people who are an inspiration to all around them. Class of 2025, very well done!”
