An adult learner from Tavistock celebrates passing GCSE English and maths with flying colours.
Natalia Mokrileva achieved a grade 6 in English and a grade 7 in M=maths through the adult education service, Learn Devon.
Natalia said: “I had an amazing experience with Learn Devon especially with my tutor Sara. She made studying feel individual even though I was part of a group. I would recommend everybody who wants to go with Learn Devon to do so.”
Learn Devon offers free GCSE English and maths qualifications, with courses starting in September and in January.
The Learn Devon office for West Devon is located on Whitchurch Road in Tavistock and supports learners from Okehampton, Holsworthy, Tavistock and the surrounding areas.
