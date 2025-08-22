New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of West Devon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Eastgate Brasserie, at 3 Market Road, Tavistock was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 7.
And Castle Hams Cafe, at Castle Ham Lodge Restaurant, Castle Ham Lodge, Castle Road, Okehampton was also given a score of five on July 23.
It means that of West Devon's 94 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 75 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.