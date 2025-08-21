A man who wielded an axe and threatened a man in Okehampton Wetherspoons is wanted by police.
Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Jason Semple, 55, from the Okehampton area.
He is wanted on recall to prison.
Semple pleaded guilty to two charges of threatening a person with a bladed article at the White Hart Hotel in Okehampton.
The incident took place just after 6pm at the on Sunday, April 13.
He was sentenced to 10 months in prison.
No one was injured.
Semple is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes
Anyone who sees Semple or knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting reference 50250212626.
