SPREYTON Village Hall was a colourful picture with flowers, produce and crafts on display for its annual show, held every August.
There were 558 entries in a range of classes, much to the delight of show secretary Sharon Hawking who said: “It is the best number of entries we have had for many years.”
The show was opened by the Rt Rev Nick McKinney, assisted by show chairman Tony Talbot.
A special presentation, of an engraved watering can was made to Cleave Collins for supporting and competing at the show for 50 years.
Award winners were: Cleave Collins, Ian Pinwell, Molly, Imogen, Angela Hawkins, Caroline Burkin, Jenny Hammond, Trish Koenig and John Redstone.
Best exhibit was fuchsia heads exhibited by Caroline Burkin. The show took place on Saturday, August 16 in Spreyton Village Hall.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.