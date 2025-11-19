A footpath from Metherell to Newton became a public right of way today, November 19, after an 18-year battle to have it added to the official register.
The campaign began nearly two decades ago when walking charity the Ramblers attempted to register it as a public footpath after noticing it had been left off the Definitive Map of Public Rights of Way, the legal record of public rights of way in England and Wales.
But the registration proved controversial when the landowner opposed the move, arguing the route was a permissive path. The landowner had previously allowed small groups of local walkers without dogs to use the footpath, but did not want large groups using it.
Cornwall Council ultimately decided in favour of the Ramblers. In August this year, the Secretary of State for the Environment confirmed the order to modify the definitive map to mark the path, Calstock Footpath 9, as a public right of way. However, the footpath cannot currently be used as Cornwall Council, which is responsible for maintaining rights of way, has closed it to carry out necessary repairs before it is deemed able to be used.
Calstock Parish Council said: “The parish council is disappointed the path will not be accessible to the public after waiting so long for it to be designated as a public right of way. We understand why Cornwall Council has decided it is unsafe on a stretch that is narrow and has subsidence. We hope that it will not take too long for repairs to be undertaken.”
Campaigners say a public campaign is now needed to encourage Cornwall Council to complete the repairs, given that the council has already spent tens of thousands to register the path as a public right of way.
