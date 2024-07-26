A MOVING ceremony was held in a Tamar Valley methodist church to mark the retirement of the minister and his wife.
Friends and members of Stoke Climsland Methodist Church gathered on Sunday, July 21 to welcome the Rev David and Mrs Ali Moss for their final service before they retired, or ‘sat down’ as the saying goes within the methodist church.
A Holy Communion was shared during the service, some rousing hymns sung and then a lovely lunch was enjoyed.
The beautiful flower arrangements in the windows depicted various events and celebrations at Stoke Climsland Methodist Church during the time David and Ali had been in the Circuit – Sea Baptism, Platinum Jubilee, Alpha Course, King Charles III's Coronation and Bible Study.
Thanks to everyone who helped on Sunday. The Circuit Farewell Service will be held at Callington Methodist Church on Sunday, August 4 at 10.30 am.