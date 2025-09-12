THE Tamar Valley Line has been named the most beautiful train journey in the UK, according to new research by travel experts hoppa.
Analysing ticket prices and TripAdvisor reviews, hoppa ranked Britain’s top scenic rail routes, awarding the Tamar Valley Line a score of 9.05 out of 10.
Running between Plymouth and Gunnislake, the route takes in sweeping countryside, rivers, dockyards and the iconic Royal Albert Bridge, with reviewers describing the views as “delightful” and “panoramic.”
The St Ives Bay Line in Cornwall took second place with a score of 7.86, offering dramatic views of the Cornish coastline, including Carbis Bay and Hayle Towans.
Downpatrick & County Down Railway was third (7.38), while the Looe Valley Line was ranked fourth (6.91).
