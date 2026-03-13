In the Design and Access Statement, the applicant wrote: “The children arrive in a single coach and enter Nethercott House via the main entrance. The problem is Nethercott House has a small and restricted parking area which makes on-site parking demand for staff and visitors and the arrival of coaches an increasing challenge. This challenge is exacerbated by the Health and Safety requirements associated with keeping children safe on site, where they generally have free access around the property as part of their experience of the farm that is the centre point of Nethercott House.”