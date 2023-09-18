TAMAR Valley Food Hubs celebrated its ten-year anniversary at the weekend raising over £400 for local food banks.
Tamar Valley Food Hubs, the online farmers’ market of Tamar Grow Local CIC saw over 300 people gather on Saturday (September 16) for their special celebration event.
Visitors and the team enjoyed a produce market, free lunch, gardeners’ question time, apple pressing, singing with Metherell based singers ‘Wasson’ as well as photograph displays of market gardening from Calstock Parish Archive and a mini exhibition of photographs of Tamar Valley Food Hubs growers by documentary photographer Hanna Collins.
The event which took place at Harrowbarrow and Metherell Village Hall attracted around 350 visitors across the day who came from as far as St. Austell up to Plymouth as well as Tamar Valley Food Hubs’ regular customers, growers and producers from the surrounding area.
Attendees enjoyed a fresh lunch of soups, breads and cakes as well as Tamar Grow Local’s own apple juice. The celebration was also marked with a special chocolate and Tamar Valley apple cake made by Jo Tytherleigh of Harewood Farm in Calstock, decorated with edible and local flowers.
Rachael Forster from Tamar Valley Food Hubs said: ‘‘We know that food always brings people together, but it was really special for so many people to turn out and for our customers and producers to have the opportunity to meet each other!
‘‘It was a massive community effort from everyone involved including our brilliant staff, volunteers and directors.’’
Donations from the attending visitors totalled £247.19 and the raffle run by Tamar Valley Food Hubs driver Brian Padfield raised a further £193.00, totalling £440.19 of funds that will be donated equally between Tavistock and Callington food banks.
For further information about Tamar Valley Food Hubs and what they do, visit: www.tamarvalleyfoodhubs.org.uk