A TWINNING agreement between the Tamar Valley and a parish in Ukraine was signed in person during an emotional meeting, writes Kerenza Moore.
Chair of Calstock Parish Council Jim Wakem and Twinning Group member Andrew Morton had accompanied the latest Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine aid convoy to Warsaw.
While in the Polish capital, the two met with representatives from Petrykivka, a rural settlement in the Dnipro region of Ukraine which has been forging a bond with the Tamar Valley over the past year.
Lydia, leader of the council of Petrykivka, and Tatiana, who represents artists in the region, had undertaken a risky journey by bus and train in order to meet with Jim and Andrew and to finally put signatures on the twinning agreement made earlier this year.
Councillor Wakem said he felt very proud to be there and that it had been a day of mixed emotions.
“To hear their stories was heartbreaking. If people only knew the truth about what is happening in Ukraine I think more people would do these journeys.
“The two ladies who met us had travelled for 20 hours, through war territory really. They only had half a lunch because they had to go back – you are only allowed to leave the country for a short time. But we signed the documents.”
Cllr Wakem thanked Andrew and Louise Morton for all their hard work with the Twinning Group and with making the trip possible, and also thanked Darren Tait and the Callington Alliance, and the parents and children of Calstock Parish schools for their support.
Louise Morton said: “Residents of Calstock Parish have shown amazing support to the people of Ukraine over the past few years including opening their homes and sending over 200 van loads of aid.
“We hope that Twinning will open up many opportunities for individuals and groups to learn about each others’ cultures, hobbies and sport. Whilst visiting Ukraine is not possible at present, there are opportunities for using social media or video calling. If there is a particular group you would like to contact please email us at [email protected] and we will endeavour to make this happen.”