CAMPAIGNERS fighting to scrap tolls on the Tamar Crossings say they held a productive high-level meeting with Richard Holden, Shadow Secretary of State for Transport, after setting out the growing case for change.
Members of the Tamar Toll Action Group met Mr Holden, Conservative MP for Basildon and Billericay, to outline in detail why they believe tolls on the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferries should be abolished, arguing the current system is unfair on communities in South East Cornwall.
The campaign group delivered a detailed 33-slide presentation, led by vice chairman Scott Slavin and available via the group’s website, covering a wide range of issues including why funding arrangements must change, why the crossings are unique, how historic debt built up, why both crossings should be included in reform plans, where toll income is raised and spent, and why government support has been lacking.
Mr Slavin said the meeting was encouraging and that the shadow minister appeared to understand the scale of the problem.
“He said he understood why it was a problem for the area, and particularly for South East Cornwall,” said Mr Slavin. “We sent in the presentation in full so he didn’t just get it as we talked through it. He had all the documents with all the links built in.”
He said Mr Holden told campaigners he would look to arrange a future visit to the area to see the issue first-hand.
“He said he would have to schedule a visit to come down here and see it in more detail in person,” he said.
Former South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray also joined the call and continues to support efforts to persuade the Conservative Party to adopt policy changes on tolls.
Mr Slavin said the group would work with any political party willing to engage on the issue.
“We’ll take any opportunity to raise this issue at the highest level,” he said. “To say no would be looking a gift horse in the mouth. We were very happy to be invited to talk to him.
“Isn’t the best way to put pressure on a sitting government to use the opposition? That’s what they do.”
“We thought it was a productive call. He appeared to understand what we were explaining and said he would take it away for further investigation.”
Mr Slavin added facts and evidence remain central to the campaign.
“Information and data are key to taking a message to government as to why we need change,” he said. “I was grateful to Philip Robinson (chief officer of Tamar Crossings) for his help in that area, because it was actually a question that Richard Holden specifically asked for, so I was glad to have had that information to hand.”
Campaigners are awaiting consultation results on possible toll changes, expected by the end of April before returning to the joint committee on June 26. However, they insist the long-term solution is reforming the Tamar Bridge Act and securing fairer government funding.
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