People living with dementia and their families and carers have gathered to celebrate the first year of an informal drop-in cafe.
Tavistock Memory Cafe’s Catch-a-Cuppa group meets in the TASS (Tavistock Area Support Services) cafe every Monday, 10.30am-12.30pm.
The memory cafe’s overall aim is to provide support and information to those living with dementia, their family, carers and friends.
About 30 guests enjoyed lots of chat, birthday cake, a cuppa, and a ‘silly’ raffle at the informal drop-in session.
Heather Rayne, Tavistock Memory Cafe coordinator, said: “The Catch-a-Cuppa gatherings are for those who are perhaps unsure about what to expect from attending our other events.
“Catch-a-Cuppa provide a gentle introduction before joining the main (very busy) Saturday cafe, but it also provides a regular meeting place for those who just can't cope with a big group.
“People have found it's created an opportunity for those who meet at Tavistock Memory Cafe, to connect, get to know each other better and forge friendships.
“The drop-in offers the chance for some hand-holding and reassurance between Saturday Memory Cafe sessions, because living with or supporting someone with dementia, can be tough at times.
“For a small donation, everyone gets to enjoy a nice hot cuppa and some yummy cakes. at Catch-a-Cuppa.
The last twelve months has seen a steady increase in the number of users of the drop-in cafe service – in the last quarter they have seen 149 visits from carers and 132 visits from people living with dementia.
Since 2006 the memory cafe’s other main sessions have offered people the opportunity to meet others in a similar situation in a relaxed social atmosphere that always involves tea and cake.
Carers can access information, share concerns and experiences, while their loved ones enjoy a range of stimulating, fun activities.
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