THE trust that looks after the Tamar Valley’s wild beauty is searching for trustees and volunteers to help expand its activities over the year ahead.
The Tamar Community Trust is this year celebrating 15 years of supporting the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, recently renamed a National Landscape.
The trust’s volunteers plant trees, maintain paths, renew trail signage and support activities to enhance the river valley for both locals and visitors to enjoy. The Tamar Community Trust Committee hopes to recruit more volunteers and to recruit a new chair for the organisation, as current chair Jane Kiely is retiring soon.
Jane said: “The trust has an important role working alongside Tamar Valley National Landscape in ensuring that people can enjoy the area and its trails. We ensure that many of the Tamar Trails pathways are accessible and well maintained whilst also ensuring that Wacker Quay is preserved and the Calstock Wetlands are maintained.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for individuals who are passionate about nature and the Tamar Valley, and we welcome applications from all parts of the community.”
Sarah Gibson, Tamar Valley National Landscape manager, which is a government-funded organisation, said: “We’re grateful to Jane and the trust’s team, their work is highly valued, and we wish to see them succeed in growing the charity and its enormously beneficial contribution to restoring nature, assisting people and supporting the Tamar Valley.”
Find out more at: www.tamarvalley-nl.org.uk/get-involved/job-opportunities