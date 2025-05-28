There are two entrances to the fete. The main entrance is by the play park, with disabled parking only in the car park there and the main car parking in the adjoining field. The other entrance is via the public footpath that runs behind the Rifle Volunteer into the field. First aid and toilets are on offered site. Admission, kept the same as last year, is £3 for 12 years and upwards, with younger children free. The event runs from 12 noon to 5.30pm.