Talks over plan ongoing

cOUNCIL officials are still negotiating a deal with developers over a controversial homes plan in Tavistock six months after the scheme received the green light.

West Devon Borough Council’s development management and licensing committee are negotiating a section 106 deal with developers Baker Estates, who received permission in December to build 44 new homes and an extra care unit on land at Plymouth Road.

The firm, however, are still talking over the S106 agreement, a deal by which they contribute to local services. The application sparked controversy over plans to build a multi-storey care unit on the threshold of a World Heritage Site and the loss of employment land. The council said: ‘The Section 106 planning agreement is being prepared by the relevant parties, in line with the decision made by members of the development management and licensing committee.’

One of scheme’s critics, planning consultant Graham Parker, said: ‘We were told in December the heads of terms for the S106 were agreed and we were told that every one of the flats in the five storey monstrosity would be affordable for social rent.

‘We’re now told that they aren’t flats but a nursing home. The local plan says that nursing homes don’t have to provide affordable housing at all.